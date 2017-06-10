8-year-old named hero for actions during April 29 tornadoes

Saturday, an 8-year-old boy was named an East Texas hero for his efforts during the April 29 tornadoes.

Zachery Cousin rescued his 10-year-old brother and 10-month old sister from the family's vehicle after it was picked up during the storm.

"Our state and country will be a better place if we have more people like him. That just went in and did what he had to do without thinking about it" said District 5 State Representative Cole Hefner.

Cousin was honored by Hefner and the City of Winnsboro. He received two proclamations and a state flag that flew over the Texas Capitol in his honor.



"He is a hero in our family he's a real hero," said his mom Holly Cousin.



The family is from Winnsboro but they got caught driving in the storm in Canton.



"The vehicle just come up to and just started flipping it was like the worst roller coaster ride you've ever been on in your life is what it was," Holly Cousin said.



Zachery was able to get out and help his 10-year-old brother and 10-month–old sister out of the car.



"It was hard to get my sister out because the seat was cramming her seat in and I had to push the seat up with my back and try to pull the car seat up so I could unbuckle her," Zachery Cousin said.



He then waited with his dad until first responders could pull him from the vehicle.



"It was like instinct to him," Holly Cousin said.



And for Zachery being named a hero,



"It’s just amazing," Zachery Cousin said.

The three children in the car have fully recovered from their injuries. However, mom suffered a broken neck and dad a fractured back so neither are able to work right now.



A fund has been set up at the First National Bank of Winnsboro to help the family.

