SFA,Houston,and Baylor coaching staffs put on satellite camp

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KLTV) -

So far eight East Texas high school football players from the class of 2018 have verbally committed to a division one college and over 20 guys
hold at least one FBS offer.

But, for recruits trying to get recognized or improve their stock, Friday night was the perfect opportunity. Stephen F. Austin welcomed the Houston and Baylor coaching staffs to Nacogdoches for a satellite camp.

First year Bears head coach Matt Rhule and Cougars first year head man Major Applewhite were on hand, and its fitting since both programs have been a big player in our area the past several years..

Baylor and the Cougars lost some talented players from the region off their roster this past season, but have others ready to step up in 2017.

It's safe to say, Rhule and Applewhite will continue the tradition of recruiting East Texas athletes.

