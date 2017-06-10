Union Hill baseball falls in state semifinals

So far two East Texas high school baseball teams have won a state title. Union Hill stepped up to the plate for its Class 1A state semifinal game Friday morning in Round Rock.

In the final four for the second time in program history, the Bulldogs faced Abbott. unfortunately for Union Hill this one was over in a hurry. The panthers scored 10 runs in the first inning and went onto win 12 to nothing.



