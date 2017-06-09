Boil water notice issued for Mount Enterprise - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Boil water notice issued for Mount Enterprise

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
MOUNT ENTERPRISE, TX (KLTV) -

If you live in Mount Enterprise, the water department has a notice for you.

John Henry, with Mount Enterprise Water Supply, said that they have had to institute a boil water notice until further notice for their entire service area. 

Contact the department with any questions:903-822-3464.

