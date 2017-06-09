Longview motorcycle officer recovering after struck during funeral procession

An East Texas motorcycle officer, injured in an accident, has been released from a hospital and is recovering.



It was Wednesday as a Longview officer was escorting a funeral procession that a vehicle suddenly pulled out of the procession in front of the officer.



Officer Rodney Smith was trying to get to the next intersection to stop traffic when he was hit and thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered numerous broken bones, and is recovering after release from the hospital.



