Longview motorcycle officer recovering after struck during funeral procession

If you live in Mount Enterprise, the water department has a notice for you.More >>
If you live in Mount Enterprise, the water department has a notice for you.More >>
In about an hour fiddlin' and strummin' will be heard at the Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park. And by Saturday morning, 200 vendors will have set up in historic downtown Nacogdoches and Festival Park for the Annual Texas Blueberry Festival.More >>
In about an hour fiddlin' and strummin' will be heard at the Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park. And by Saturday morning, 200 vendors will have set up in historic downtown Nacogdoches and Festival Park for the Annual Texas Blueberry Festival.More >>
We've seen them hundreds of times escorting veterans' funeral processions, welcoming military members home at airports, and standing in flag lines
for military honors; they're called The East Texas Patriot Guard Riders.
We've seen them hundreds of times escorting veterans' funeral processions, welcoming military members home at airports, and standing in flag lines
for military honors; they're called The East Texas Patriot Guard Riders.
It was Wednesday as a Longview officer was escorting a funeral procession that a vehicle suddenly pulled out of the procession in front of the officer.More >>
An East Texas motorcycle officer, injured in an accident, has been released from a hospital and is recovering.More >>
Park-goers in one East Texas city are being cautioned to be on the lookout for alligators in the lake at Faulkner Park in Lindale.More >>
Park-goers in one East Texas city are being cautioned to be on the lookout for alligators in the lake at Faulkner Park in Lindale.More >>