Patriot Guard member: 'We welcome anyone who wants to stand with us'

We've seen them hundreds of times escorting veterans' funeral processions, welcoming military members home at airports, and standing in flag lines

for military honors; they're called The East Texas Patriot Guard Riders.



This weekend, hundreds of the riders will be in Longview for their annual fundraiser. They've stood silently holding flags at military funerals, and escorted in all-weather the processions of fallen heroes. They say the simple task is honor.



"You get to feel the honor and humility of being there, and doing something important for their country," said guard member Monroe Menke of Frankston.



Formed in 2005, the Patriot Guard started as a response to a religious group that was protesting at military funerals, something Vietnam veteran John Bradbury was not going to tolerate.



"When I found out what the root cause was, and why, I said this wasn't going to happen. The riders stood between those people and the funeral. What

an honor. I said I would love to be part of this organization," said Bradbury, who served in the USAF during the Vietnam war.



And the protestors stopped coming. Comprised mostly of Vietnam veterans, the evolving mission of the Patriot Guard now is "honor for all veterans."



"Our mission solidified, in that we stand and ride for the fallen. Those of us who have served did not receive a welcome home. We decided that would

never happen again," Bradbury says.



Some like Menke, who is not a veteran, ride to say thank you.



"My father and his four brothers all served in World War II, my father won a purple heart. I couldn't think of a better way to honor my father, so I joined the Patriot Guard riders," he says.



The guard now does as many as four missions a week.



"Everything we do is volunteer. We want to show them the respect and honor they are due. We want to stand for that person, and we welcome anyone who wants to stand with us," Bradbury says.



Saturday the riders will be at Leon’s Steakhouse from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event helps the riders buy water, ice, and even flags to be presented to veterans' families.



