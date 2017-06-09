Jacksonville, Texas is widely known for its superior tomatoes, and the recipe features them in a unique twist on a delicious, healthy salad by Les Ellsworth with the Potpourri House in Tyler!

Wheat Berry Salad with Jacksonville Tomatoes and Cucumbers

1 ½ cup fo Bob’s Red Mill Hard Red Spring Wheat Berries



Fresh blueberries

Cook with 1 ¾ Water , ¼ teaspoon of sea salt, 1/2 Tablespoon of Chicken Base

Drain and add following ingredients:

1 ½ cups of Jacksonville Tomatoes –seeded & Chopped

(Tomatoes from George and Elaine Pike farm out of Jacksonville- Farmers market behind the Mall)

1 Medium Cucumber Seeded and chopped

2 springs of fresh mint

½ cup of Olive Oil

2 tablespoons of Fresh Lemon or Lime juice

3 Tablespoons of Red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste



The Potpourri House is located at 3320 Troup Highway in Tyler. Their number is 903-592-4171.

Visit the Potpourri House Facebook page here.

Website: PotpourriHouse.com.