Alligator sighting leads to warning signs in Lindale Park

Park-goers in one East Texas city are being cautioned to be on the lookout for alligators. The Texas Game Wardens received a call about an alligator sighting in the lake at Faulkner Park in Lindale.



"Extremely, extremely cautious after we learned about the alligators. I didn't know it yet when I came to the park today that there is a possibility here so yes definitely," said park goer, Dwana Stillwell.



A few weeks ago the Texas Game Wardens received a call about an alligator in the lake. After a sight survey officials said they don't believe the gator was just dumped there.



"It is very likely that they did migrate into the pond because of food source and it's a safe place for gators to be," said Texas Game Warden Capt. Quint Balkcom.



The City of Lindale did take proactive measures and placed signs across the park warning people not to swim and not to try and feed the animal.



"They get up on banks to regulate their body temperatures. So if you see it avoid it, take nothing but pictures," Balkcom said.



Stillwell said she has had one encounter with an alligator on private property.



"It moved kind of slow but when it came in he didn't come up very far and went back into the water," Stillwell said.



She hopes that's something her family will never have to experience.



"Every day we have to be vigilant in watching our kids whether its alligators or anybody else," Stillwell said.



According to Balkcom, the alligator has not been a problem but if does become an issue they have nuisance control hunters that can come relocate it.

