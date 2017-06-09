Construction begins at ETMC Tyler to upgrade front entry

ETMC Tyler:

ETMC Tyler has begun an extensive $9.5 million renovation project to expand and enhance several areas near the front of hospital, including an exterior facelift, cafeteria expansion, and addition of a new surgery waiting room.

Starting on June 19, visitors to ETMC will be directed to a temporary entrance at the front of the hospital as construction begins on a new entryway. Windows on the front of the hospital will be replaced, and the fountain will be updated. A multi-lane driveway will allow visitors to enter and exit from two different locations on Hospital Drive to improve traffic flow.

The cafeteria serving area and dining room are being updated with a bright and airy new look and floor plan, including more windows. An additional 4,000 square feet will be added, so 250 patrons can be accommodated.

The lobby and surrounding halls will receive new flooring, and the information desk will be relocated and expanded to improve the comfort and first impressions of everyone entering ETMC Tyler. Guests on the second floor skywalk will find an inviting large surgery waiting room with open views.

“ETMC Tyler serves more than 200,000 patients and visitors each year, and we want them to feel comfortable in their surroundings and give them an environment that helps with the healing process,” added Bob Evans, ETMC Tyler administrator.

“Over the next several months these improvements will modernize the front area of the hospital to make to make the guest experience more satisfying and aesthetically pleasing to our visitors, patients and team members,” said Robert Layton, corporate director of plant services. “Our goal is to make these changes with as little inconvenience as possible.”

“We are creating signage to direct guests during the construction process,” Layton said. “We have also initiated a concierge program, staffed by friendly team members at all entry points to assist guests,” Layton added.

The project will be completed in 18 months.