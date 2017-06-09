Nationwide birth control recall of Mibelas 24 Fe - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Nationwide birth control recall of Mibelas 24 Fe

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at  risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy

