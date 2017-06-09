The sky's the limit at LeTourneau Space Camp

Everyone got two launches at LeTourneau Space Camp. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

A lucky group of elementary kids got to attend Space Camp at LeTourneau University this week learning about Newton’s Laws of Motion and the solar system. The whole thing culminated in a launch today, and yes, it was rocket science.

There was a lot of:

“Five, four, three, two, one,” said a group of campers.

And then of course the rocket’s red glare, or maybe gray smoke. Lee Wilkinson, Camp Director at LeTourneau, also directs the kids to the high point; literally.

“The culmination of the week is watching their rockets which they’ve built all week long,” Wilkinson said.

And mostly things went as planned, but:

“It doesn’t always go exactly the way it’s supposed to,” Wilkinson admitted.

Second grader Aaden Parrish had technical difficulties. After two lift off failures he figured it out.

“It won’t go,” he ascertained.

They tried again, and the third time was not a charm. Aaden went over some mathematical equations. At least I think that’s what he was talking about, and he got a little help from his instructor.

But first it was time to consume a quick energy-inducing snow cone. I chose root beer flavor.

“Unless you have Tang. Do you have Tang?” I asked the server.

“No we don’t have Tang. That would be good for space, right?” she commented.

“Whenever there is a failure then we figure out what’s wrong,” Wilkinson said.

Camper and director continued working some rocket science for a bit.

“Do you have any Space Food Sticks?” I asked the refreshment server.

“No,” she laughed.

“All right Aaden, it’s going to launch this time. I guarantee it. If it doesn’t, you get a dollar. Wait, I hear an airplane,” Wilkinson said.

After tense moments:

“Three, two, one,” they counted.

The launch was a go, and Aaden learned that what eventually goes up must come down, and maybe it’s like John Glenn said: Every part of the rocket was supplied by the lowest bidder.

Unfortunately Space Camp is over, but there are openings in other camps. For more information click here.