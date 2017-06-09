Wheat berry salad with Jacksonville tomatoes and cucumbers by The Potpourri House

Jacksonville, Texas is widely known for its superior tomatoes, and the recipe features them in a unique twist on a delicious, healthy salad by Les Ellsworth with the Potpourri House in Tyler!
Wheat Berry Salad with Jacksonville Tomatoes and Cucumbers
1 ½ cup fo Bob’s Red Mill Hard Red Spring Wheat Berries
Fresh blueberries
Cook with 1 ¾ Water , ¼ teaspoon of sea salt, 1/2 Tablespoon of Chicken Base
Drain and add following ingredients:
1 ½ cups of Jacksonville Tomatoes –seeded & Chopped
(Tomatoes from George and Elaine Pike farm out of Jacksonville- Farmers market behind the Mall)
1 Medium Cucumber Seeded and chopped
2 springs of fresh mint
½ cup of Olive Oil
2 tablespoons of Fresh Lemon or Lime juice
3 Tablespoons of Red wine vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
The Potpourri House is located at 3320 Troup Highway in Tyler. Their number is 903-592-4171.
Visit the Potpourri House Facebook page here.
Website: PotpourriHouse.com.
