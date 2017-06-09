Gregg County cancels jury duty - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Gregg County cancels jury duty

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Jury duty has been canceled for Monday, June 12 in Gregg County.

The county announced the news Friday. For more information, contact the county at 903-758-6181.

