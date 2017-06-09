Gregg County cancels jury duty

ETMC Tyler: ETMC Tyler has begun an extensive $9.5 million renovation project.More >>
ETMC Tyler: ETMC Tyler has begun an extensive $9.5 million renovation project.More >>
Jury duty has been canceled for Monday, June 12 in Gregg County.More >>
Jury duty has been canceled for Monday, June 12 in Gregg County.More >>
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>