Longview Police searching for missing child

Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.

Marcos Macedo was last seen by his guardian on May 31, in the presence of his non-custodial mother, Maria Becerril-Leon.

Macedo will be 2 in October. He is 2 feet 8 inches tall, has brown eyes and black hair.

Maria is a known drug user and was last seen in Upshur County on June 8, but Marcos was not seen with her.

If you have any information about the location of these individuals please contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170.

