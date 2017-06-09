VIDEO: Officers sing Backstreet Boys karaoke while patrolling the streets

TRINIDAD, CO (KLTV) - It's an officer's job to serve the public, but it's also good to have a little fun on the job every now and then too.

A video posted by Facebook user 53 Hours, shows Officer Travis Hanable with the Trinidad, Colorado Police Department lip singing "I want it that way," by the Backstreet Boys.

The "Cop car karaoke video," was posted this week with hashtags #copsonbreak #wearehumantoo #karaokecops #Backstreetboys #iwantitthatway.

The video was posted on June 3, and has received nearly 1,000 shares and more than 100,000 likes.

KLTV reached out to 53 Hours and was able to speak with Sgt. Daniel DuRan, the officer behind the wheel, who has been on the force for 23 years.

"I want all people to know we're human. We like to have fun. It's a stressful job but we're human."

Sgt. DuRan tells KLTV the department has been asking for officers to post fun things to The Trinidad Police Facebook Page in order to reach the community on another level.

"We want to be a part of our community and we want the community to know us. It's all about community interaction."

DuRan says his next karaoke song of a choice will probably be Bonnie Tyler's 'Total Eclipse of the Heart.'

Hanable has only been with the department for a few months. DuRan shared the video on his personal Facebook page saying "Thanks Travis for doing what I say."

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.