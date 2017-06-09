Traffic stop in Smith County leads to arrest of two men suspected of selling drugs

Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.

Forrest Michael McCoy, 21, of Winnsboro and Billy Thomas Burke Jr., 22, of Whitehouse were both arrested early Thursday morning and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

McCoy was pulled over by deputies at the intersection of Loop 323 and Lavender Road in Tyler, just before 1:30 a.m.

According to Public Information Officer, Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the police report stated that the driver appeared nervous. Three other people were inside the vehicle. Burke was riding in the passenger seat.

McCoy was found to be driving without a license.

Deputies asked McCoy and the other three people to step out of the vehicle. Deputies received verbal consent to search the vehicle and discovered approximately 8 grams of what was believed to be methamphetamine, packaged for resale. Deputies also located a digital scale and a glass pipe inside the vehicle.

McCoy and Burke were both arrested on a felony charge of Manufacture and Delivery of a controlled substance. Both men are currently in the Smith County Jail on $75,000 bonds a piece.

