Tyler crews investigating cause of overnight structure fire

Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fire.

Around 4:00 a.m., Friday morning, Tyler fire, along with five engine companies, a district chief, and an investigator responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Victory Drive.

When crews arrived at the scene, they noticed the heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the home, according to a press release from the fire department.

At the time of the fire, there was only one occupant in the home, but there were no injuries reported and crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

According to investigators, the occupant woke up to a loud noise and saw a fire in a storage area of the home. The alarms present did not activate due to the lack of fire and smoke in the main part of the residence.

Authorities say the occupant had previously noticed smoke in the room and shut off the electricity to the light fixtures in that room.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

