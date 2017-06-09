Tyler police searching for suspects in convenience store robbery

Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m. officers responded to an armed robbery reported at the Food Fast in the 1500 block of South Vine Avenue, according to authorities.

The store clerk told officers that a man wearing a black mask on his face walked into the store with a gun. The suspect pointed the weapon at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

Police say the clerk gave the suspect the cash register drawer which contained an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect fled with the drawer and witnesses say a second suspect armed with a shotgun was waiting outside the store.

The suspects fled on foot and may have gotten into a tan colored small to midsize sedan that was parked in the 1500 block of Talley Avenue, according to witnesses. That vehicle was last seen heading north on Talley.

The first suspect is described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. The second suspect is described as a black male approximately 5' 5" tall, also with a thin build. He is believed to be in his 20s.

Both suspects were dressed in black hoodies and blue jeans and wearing black masks.

No one was injured in the incident.

