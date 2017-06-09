Friday's Weather: Sunny & very warm with highs in the upper-80s

The skies were mostly clear overnight. Lows dropped into the 60s. It will be another warm and mostly sunny day across East Texas. Highs will reach the upper 80s by the peak of the daytime heating. Winds are flowing from the south, at about 5-10 mph. The southerly flow will help to bring in warmer air into the region. This weekend, expect sunshine and afternoon highs to skyrocket near 90 degrees. Our next chance for rain will be at the beginning of the next work week. Rain chances will be small, under mostly sunny skies. We drop rain chances Wednesday, but the summer-like weather continues. Highs will be in the low 90s for the majority of next week with plenty of sunshine.

