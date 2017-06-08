ETX athletes excited for annual FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games

Players in the FCA All Star game took pictures on Thursday.

Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special.

Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.

This is the seventh year for the football contest to take place,third year for softball, and second year for baseball.

It was media day at Tyler Junior College, and all of the athletes agree, being drafted to play in one of the games means a lot.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.