ETX athletes excited for annual FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games

The Christian Heritage Sentinels are your 2017 TAPPS 2-A Region 5 State Champions. "Our first ever state championship win for our school. That's just an incredible accomplishment for me as a senior and then just to see the team pull through after such a slow start to the season; to have such an amazing victory at the end," said Jake Peterman, senior short-stop and pitcher. There is a story that goes beyond what the box score can tell you about the Sentinels 3-2
Every year Oklahoma State seems to snag one of the best players from East Texas and 2018 will be no different. On his personal twitter account Thursday afternoon, Kilgore wide receiver Jonathan Shepherd verbally committed to the Cowboys. With 15 Division I offers from the likes of Houston, TCU, and Texas Tech, Shepherd has chosen to play for head coach Mike Gundy.
Central Heights was named the 3A state champions after beating Wall 10-0 in 5 innings Thursday at Dell Diamond.
Even for high school athletes from the class of 2017 moving onto to play their respective sport in college, this weekend is special. Former teammates and rivals will suit up one last time in the FCA Heart of a Champion All Star games. Nearly 200 players have been chosen to participate in the softball, baseball, and football games. Cheerleaders are also part of the events.
