Longview brings in contractors to fix emergency siren problem

CodeRED is a service offered by the city that sends a notification to your phone. (Source: KLTV)

Fire Chief J.P. Steelman points to a siren whose head does not rotate properly. That problem will be addressed by a contractor Friday. (Source: KLTV)

While addressing Longview City Council Thursday night, Fire Chief J.P. Steelman announced that contractors will be coming into the city to repair its damaged emergency siren system.

"This problem happened because of a repeater failure that was experienced in the public safety communications office," he said.

The contractors are expected to arrive on Friday, and one of the teams will focus on fixing a repeater within the city's emergency dispatch office. The repeater sends signals to 20 emergency sirens around the city and failed to activate 12 sirens during a test Wednesday.

It's a problem that a concerned resident addressed during the meeting, saying, "We need to take action and make sure this doesn't happen again."

The city will hire another contractor to repair three siren heads that are not turning properly.

In the meantime, the city encourages residents to sign up for CodeRED, a backup emergency alert system that sends notifications to mobile phones.

If contractors fix the problem before next Wednesday, there will be another siren test that day at noon.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.