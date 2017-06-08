NASA's super-sized science balloon goes out for celestial stroll

If you saw a football field-sized unidentified flying object in the sky tonight over the Palestine area, don't worry. It was probably just BETTII going out for a celestial stroll.

BETTII is NASA's Scientific Balloon. The administration launched the balloon from their Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in Palestine, Texas. Three nighttime flights are planned.

But what's BETTII's purpose? To better understand star formation and galactic phenomena, NASA says. Oh, and finding out what happened with quantum gravity right after the Big Bang is also part of her mission.

While it's up about 120,000 feet in the air, it will be peering "into the dusty corners of the universe."

BETTII, which stands for the tongue twister 'Balloon Experimental Twin Telescope for Infrared Interferometry' - is a 39.57-million-cubic-foot scientific balloon comparable in size to a football stadium.

So it's big. Like, really big.

The balloon will gather a plethora of data that we can only assume will be de-coded by people smarter than us. But if you miss BETTII in action, don't worry. You'll be able to catch SuperBIT and PIPER later.

SuperBIT is a Balloon-Borne Imaging Telescope - 29.47-million-cubic-foot scientific balloon. Next up, is Goddard's Primordial Inflation Polarization Explorer PIPER. PIPER will fly out June 10 and is a 34.43-million-cubic-foot scientific balloon.

All three flights are expected to take place at night and float for about 8 hours each.

So fret not. You'll still be able to catch at least one identified object in the sky.

Watch LIVE! NASA's BETTII is on the launchpad in Palestine, Texas, and the balloon is inflating for launch tonight: https://t.co/nfScF4Nd7H pic.twitter.com/KAcFFlHRlv — NASA Blueshift (@NASAblueshift) June 8, 2017

