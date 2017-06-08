VIRAL PHOTO: 79-year-old Texas grandma does keg stand at party

This might just be the coolest grandma ever.

A Texas grandma is going viral after a photo of her doing a keg stand was uploaded to Twitter.

User Madison Rae uploaded the photo on June 4 with the caption, "My grandma did a keg stand at my brother's graduation."

Since then it has been retweeted 2,399 times and liked 12,010. "Kegstand Granny," as she's been dubbed, has also been featured on multiple sites, including Buzzfeed, Inside Edition and Southern Living.

MY GRANDMA DID A KEG STAND AT MY BROTHER'S GRADUATION pic.twitter.com/FfJv0mbHa8 — Madison Rae (@MaddieRae5) June 4, 2017

Madison told InsideEdition.com that her family was celebrating her 17-year-old brother Jake’s high school graduation at their Texas home Sunday. Munoz said everyone wanted to see 79-year-old Muriel Holshevnikoff pull off the feat.

And she did so with aplomb. Long live Kegstand Granny.

