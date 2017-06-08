Longview snow cone shop talks popularity on social media, made-from-scratch syrups

With temperatures creeping up to 90, cooling off is a priority. Now, one East Texas business has people going out of their way to do just that.

Shivers, located at 5651 U.S. 259 in Longview, is a fast-growing snow cone shop. The business' popularity grew through social media and word of mouth.

These days, customers say it's not uncommon to find a line 30-people long.

The secret to their success might be in the syrup and fresh ingredients, judging by the company's Facebook page.

"We make our shaved ice syrup from scratch with all natural, real ingredients. And when we can, we buy our fruit fresh, and local. Everything we create is made in small batches. What we don’t make ourselves, we are careful to source from artisan food crafters that are committed to the best, natural ingredients as well," the page states.

It seems their strategy is paying off - owners say they've opened a second location in Hallsville.

If you go:

Price: Varies by purchase

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday through Monday, closed

Location: 5651 U.S. 259 in Longview; Highway 80 and Main Street in Hallsville

