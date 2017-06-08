Kerry Max Cook wants 'regular people' to decide if he was treated fairly

Kerry Max Cook requested a jury trial in his civil rights case because he wants “regular people” to decide whether he was treated fairly or not.

Cook’s history with the judicial system makes it apparent why this is his request.

A capital murder conviction against the former Tyler man was vacated last summer after 20 years spent on death row.

“He’s not asking powerful people and people in positions of authority, and police officers, and prosecutors who work with them to make a decision about whether he was treated fairly or not,” said his attorney Anand Swaminathan. “He’s going to ask regular people to make that decision, and he has confidence that they’ll reach the right decision.”

Swaminathan is representing Cook in the federal lawsuit filed earlier this week against Tyler police officers, Smith County deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and others who investigated the 1977 murder of Linda Joe Edwards.

“We took this case because the case cried out to us. This was a horrible wrong and it was a justice cause, and it was a justice cause that we wanted to take up,” said Swaminathan, an attorney with Loevy & Loevy, a civil rights law firm in Chicago with a reputation for taking on wrongful conviction cases across the country.

Defendants named in the lawsuit are accused of destroying evidence, coercing witnesses into changing statements, and overall conducting what Cook said is a “homosexual witch-hunt” against him.

“Instead of following the evidence where it led them, it was police investigators who decided to target him and, when they realized they had no evidence to support it, they created and fabricated false evidence to make sure he’d be convicted of the murder,” Swaminathan said.

While the capital murder charge that placed Cook on death row was vacated in 2016, his request for a declaration of actual innocence in the case is still pending before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

“That is a proceeding going on to serve that specific unique purpose and its subject, unfortunately for Kerry, to a very high legal standard to get a state to essentially put their stamp of innocence next to your name,” Swaminathan said.

While Cook’s request for full exoneration is being considered in appeals court, he and his attorney are hoping his civil rights lawsuit will reveal the truth about what happened.

“The goal of it is truth and accountability. Simple as that,” Swaminathan said.

