Former ETX FBI task force member analyzes Comey testimony

Pilots from the Great Texas Balloon Race were on hand at Longview's World of Wonders kids discovery center.More >>
Pilots from the Great Texas Balloon Race were on hand at Longview's World of Wonders kids discovery center.More >>
Kerry Max Cook requested a jury trial in his civil rights case because he wants “regular people” to decide whether he was treated fairly or not.More >>
Kerry Max Cook requested a jury trial in his civil rights case because he wants “regular people” to decide whether he was treated fairly or not.More >>
An East Texas man with FBI experience is weighing in on the testimony of James Comey, the nation's former FBI director.More >>
An East Texas man with FBI experience is weighing in on the testimony of James Comey, the nation's former FBI director.More >>
An East Texas woman who claimed to have thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in her purse said she was robbed at gunpoint.More >>
An East Texas woman who claimed to have thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in her purse said she was robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Wait lists for hospital beds are putting a strain on jails across the state.More >>
Wait lists for hospital beds are putting a strain on jails across the state.More >>