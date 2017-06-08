Former ETX FBI task force member analyzes Comey testimony

An East Texas man with FBI experience is weighing in on the testimony of James Comey, the nation's former FBI director.

Comey testified Thursday morning in Washington before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the circumstances that led to his firing - including private meetings and conversations with President Donald Trump.

Tim Bryan, Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace for Gregg County, has had extensive experience working with the FBI. He says there may not be a 'smoking gun' to come out of this.

"I know that it must be frustrating for people as we watch things like this on television or things similar to this, if they're saying, 'I can't talk

about this.' Cases need to be tried one time. And it's not proper to let cases be tried in the media," Bryan says.

Bryan was in law enforcement for years, and worked as a field task force agent for the FBI, even training at Quantico.

"I was assigned to a task force, a violent crimes task force, based out of the FBI office in Tyler," he says.

The FBI is under the authority of the justice department, directly under the attorney general. But authority over the FBI itself is the job

of the inspector general.

"Justice shouldn't be swayed by anything except for the facts. Someone will get to the bottom of the facts in D.C.," Bryan says.

Bryan says the FBI is very compartmental but the code of ethics is binding even after you're out.

"If I have a case that (through) my actions - something I reveal or something I release to the media - causes that case to be appealed, then I don't think I've done the taxpayers a good job," Bryan says.

What should the average person take from Comey's testimony?

"Sometimes it may give us more questions than answers when we see things like this. If there is something to get to the bottom of, then hopefully

they'll get to the bottom of it," Bryan says.

In his testimony, Comey refused to say whether he thinks Trump broke the law by interfering with a federal investigation.

