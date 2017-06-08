Third party company assessing Tyler water

Wait lists for hospital beds are putting a strain on jails across the state.More >>
Every year Oklahoma State seems to snag one of the best players from East Texas and 2018 will be no different. On his personal twitter account Thursday afternoon, Kilgore wide receiver Jonathan Shepherd verbally committed to the Cowboys. With 15 Division I offers from the likes of Houston, TCU, and Texas Tech, Shepherd has chosen to play for head coach Mike Gundy.
Longview Police have made multiple arrests since May 1, in relation to robberies in and around the city of Longview.
A Longview Police Department motorcycle officer was injured Wednesday during a crash.
