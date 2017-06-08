Third party company assessing Tyler water

Tyler’s Water Department is working to pinpoint and fix the problem which caused the water boil notice in May.

The city narrowed the source of the issue down to four locations where water flushing valves or fire hydrants are located.

The City of Tyler has hired a third party company, Enprotec, to help find a solution.

We spoke with the Associate Vice President of Enprotec, Jordan Hibbs, and he said the purpose of their trip to Tyler is to make an "evaluation of data gathered and make recommendations for preventing low water residuals in the City of Tyler in the future."



Their crews are on site at the Tyler Water Treatment Plant as well as out in the field.



Enprotec says it will take several weeks to assess the data they’ve gathered and send an official report with the cause of the low disinfectant levels in May, and any recommendations to make necessary fixes.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.