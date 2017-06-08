Warrant: Suspected robber followed woman to work, stole $40K worth of jewelry

An East Texas woman who claimed to have thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in her purse said she was robbed at gunpoint.

Terry Arnell Walker was arrested Wednesday in connection with the May 18 crime and charged with aggravated robbery. Walker was arraigned in Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson’s court at the Gregg County Courthouse.

According to an arrest warrant, Walker was watching the woman at a pawn shop where she was picking up her jewelry. Walker then followed her to her work where he grabbed her purse off a counter.

The document states the woman grabbed her purse and Walker pointed a handgun at her and said, "Do you think I’m not going to shoot you?"

The victim let go of her purse and Walker and another man who was with him ran off. The woman said the jewelry was valued at over $40,000 and that she also had $6,000 in cash in her purse.

Jameson set Walker’s bond at $500,000 as recommended by the district attorney.

Walker is the sixth person charged with aggravated robbery in Longview in the last two days.

