Warrant reveals specifics about Walker robbery

An East Texas woman with what she claimed was thousands of dollars of jewelry in her purse was robbed at gunpoint.

Terry Arnell Walker was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Walker was arraigned in JP BH Jameson’s court at the Gregg County Courthouse.

According to an arrest warrant Walker was watching the victim at a pawn shop where she was picking up her jewelry. Walker then followed her to her work, Ana’s Hats in Longview, where he grabbed her purse off a counter. The victim grabbed her purse and Walker pointed a handgun at her and said do you think I’m not going to shoot you? The victim let go of her purse and Walker and another man who was with him ran off. The victim said the jewelry was valued at over $40,000, and she said she also had $6000 in cash in her purse. The alleged robbery happened May 18.

Judge Jameson set Walker’s bond at $500,000 as recommended by the District Attorney.

This is the sixth person charged with aggravated robbery in Longview in the last two days.

