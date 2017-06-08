Inmate mental health issues putting strain on East Texas jails

Wait lists for hospital beds are putting a strain on jails across the state. The increasing needs of inmates with mental health issues are also putting a burden on jail staff.

Every person booked into the Henderson County jail goes through a mental health screening.



"If they are flagged they will go on watch here in Henderson County," said Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.



In some cases, a judge could order the inmate to a psychiatric treatment facility but even that has its challenges.



"You get on a waiting list for a bed and it may be months before that bed is open and the subject is up there," Hillhouse said.



It’s not just a problem in Henderson County.



"It is an issue everywhere and there is not the bed space out there," Hillhouse said.



According to a report by the Associated Press, the average wait for a maximum security inmate to get in-patient psychiatric treatment has nearly doubled in the past two years, to 127 days.



For inmates with intellectual disabilities and a mental illness, the average wait is 417 days.



"The last place they need to be is in a county jail. We have what we call frequent flyers and it's sad,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.



Sheriff Hillhouse said along with partnering with the Andrews Center, they have a mental health professional come in and spend about 30 hours a week doing one on one counseling with inmates.



"We're blessed here in Henderson County to be able to try to address the situation the best we can," Hillhouse said.



Hillhouse said even if the inmate has been ordered by a judge to a state hospital- until there is room - that inmate will remain in the jail. That often puts a strain on the individual and jail environment.

