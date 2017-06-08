Kilgore wide receiver Jonathan Shepherd verbally commits to Oklahoma State

Kilgore wide receiver Jonathan Shepherd verbally commits to Okla - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -

Every year Oklahoma State seems to snag one of the best players from East Texas and 2018 will be no different. On his personal twitter account Thursday afternoon, Kilgore wide receiver Jonathan Shepherd verbally committed to the Cowboys.

With 15 Division I offers from the likes of Houston, TCU, and Texas Tech, Shepherd has chosen to play for head coach Mike Gundy. Playing in a run heavy offense, the speedster had over 250 yards receiving and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs in 2016. Shepherd recently helped the Kilgore 4X200 meter relay team win a gold medal at the state track meet.

Former Gilmer wide receiver Lamarcus Morton, and Palestine product Jarrell Owens are currently on the Oklahoma State roster. Other East Texans including Dez Bryant and Jordan Burton have also played college football in Stillwater.

Verbal commitments cannot become official until players sign a national letter of intent beginning in December.

