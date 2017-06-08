Kilgore wide receiver Jonathan Shepherd verbally commits to Oklahoma State

The Christian Heritage Sentinels are your 2017 TAPPS 2-A Region 5 State Champions. "Our first ever state championship win for our school. That's just an incredible accomplishment for me as a senior and then just to see the team pull through after such a slow start to the season; to have such an amazing victory at the end," said Jake Peterman, senior short-stop and pitcher. There is a story that goes beyond what the box score can tell you about the Sentinels 3-2...More >>
The Christian Heritage Sentinels are your 2017 TAPPS 2-A Region 5 State Champions. "Our first ever state championship win for our school. That's just an incredible accomplishment for me as a senior and then just to see the team pull through after such a slow start to the season; to have such an amazing victory at the end," said Jake Peterman, senior short-stop and pitcher. There is a story that goes beyond what the box score can tell you about the Sentinels 3-2...More >>
Every year Oklahoma State seems to snag one of the best players from East Texas and 2018 will be no different. On his personal twitter account Thursday afternoon, Kilgore wide receiver Jonathan Shepherd verbally committed to the Cowboys. With 15 Division I offers from the likes of Houston, TCU, and Texas Tech, Shepherd has chosen to play for head coach Mike Gundy.More >>
Every year Oklahoma State seems to snag one of the best players from East Texas and 2018 will be no different. On his personal twitter account Thursday afternoon, Kilgore wide receiver Jonathan Shepherd verbally committed to the Cowboys. With 15 Division I offers from the likes of Houston, TCU, and Texas Tech, Shepherd has chosen to play for head coach Mike Gundy.More >>
Central Heights was named the 3A state champions after beating Wall 10-0 in 5 innings Thursday at Dell Diamond.More >>
Central Heights was named the 3A state champions after beating Wall 10-0 in 5 innings Thursday at Dell Diamond.More >>
There was a great scene in Gilmer Wednesday morning as the Union Hill baseball team departed for the state tournament. Final four bound for the second time in program history, the Bulldogs will take on Abbott in the Class 1A semifinals on Friday morning in Round Rock.More >>
There was a great scene in Gilmer Wednesday morning as the Union Hill baseball team departed for the state tournament. Final four bound for the second time in program history, the Bulldogs will take on Abbott in the Class 1A semifinals on Friday morning in Round Rock.More >>