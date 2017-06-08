Hyundai Recall

Hyundai Motor Co. is recalling a total of about 600,000 in two recalls.

One recall targets Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017 - about 437,400 autos.

The secondary hood latch may malfunction because the actuating cable may corrode and bind. This defect could cause the hood to open while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the likelihood of a crash.

The recall will begin June 30. Hyundai will notify owners and replace the part free of charge.

Click here to find out if you're vehicle is part of the recall.