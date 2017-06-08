Longview police: Motorcycle officer injured in wreck

A Longview Police Department motorcycle officer was injured Wednesday during a crash.

About 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, officer Rodney Smith was involved in a crash at 1400 South High St. According to the department, Smith, along with other officers, was performing a funeral escort when a car from the procession made an unsafe turn and collided with his motorcycle.

Smith was ejected from his motorcycle and received multiple injuries.

"The Longview Police Department is asking for your prayers in his speedy and full recovery," the department said in a statement posted to social media.

Smith is a 10-year veteran of the department and has been assigned to the traffic unit for six years.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.