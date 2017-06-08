Longview police: Multiple suspects arrested in series of robberies

Longview Police have made multiple arrests since May 1, in relation to robberies in and around the city of Longview.

The Department is reporting that there have been twenty robberies from May 1 to June 8.

During eleven of those robberies, the suspects targeted individuals in a public area. In nine of the robbery cases, the suspects targeted an individual at an open business.

Ten people have been arrested in relation to at least seven of the twenty robberies. Police say they are anticipating more arrests will be made.

Nine of the suspects arrested to date were adults and one was a juvenile:

The adults arrested from Longview:

Adrian Demon Simpson, 20 years-old

Datreveon LaQuan Williams, 20 years-old

Devonte Anton Smith, 19 years-old

Dontravius Kentrelle Lister, 20 years-old

EdrickMeridy, 17 years-old

Kaleb Amen Bush, 19 years-old

Malcolm McBath, 33 years-old

Terry Arnell Walker IV, 20 years-old

From Nacogdoches:

Quidarius Ke’von Black, 18 years-old

Longview Police says they will continue to work diligently to identify these individuals and remove them from the streets.

If you have any information in regards to the robberies or the suspects involved you are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 237-1110.

