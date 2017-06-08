Longview police: Multiple suspects arrested in series of robberi - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview police: Multiple suspects arrested in series of robberies

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Longview Police have made multiple arrests since May 1, in relation to robberies in and around the city of Longview.

The Department is reporting that there have been twenty robberies from May 1 to June 8.  

During eleven of those robberies, the suspects targeted individuals in a public area. In nine of the robbery cases, the suspects targeted an individual at an open business.

Ten people have been arrested in relation to at least seven of the twenty robberies. Police say they are anticipating more arrests will be made.

Nine of the suspects arrested to date were adults and one was a juvenile:

The adults arrested from Longview:
Adrian Demon Simpson, 20 years-old
Datreveon LaQuan Williams, 20 years-old
Devonte Anton Smith, 19 years-old
Dontravius Kentrelle Lister, 20 years-old
EdrickMeridy, 17 years-old
Kaleb Amen Bush, 19 years-old
Malcolm McBath, 33 years-old
Terry Arnell Walker IV, 20 years-old

From Nacogdoches:
Quidarius Ke’von Black, 18 years-old

Longview Police says they will continue to work diligently to identify these individuals and remove them from the streets. 

If you have any information in regards to the robberies or the suspects involved you are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 237-1110.

