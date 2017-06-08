Upshur County investigating after shooting leaves 1 injured

An investigation is underway after a Wednesday night shooting that left one man injured.

According to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb, deputies responded at 6 p.m., Wednesday to reports of a shooting in Big Sandy on the 1300 block of Red Maple Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated for the wound.

Sheriff Webb said this incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault.

No further details are available at this time, but we will update as information becomes available.

