Harrison County man arrested after dispute lead to shooting

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Michael Paul Wilson (Source: Harrison County Jail) Michael Paul Wilson (Source: Harrison County Jail)
WASKOM,TX (KLTV) -

An East Texas man was booked into the Harrison County jail, Wednesday on a deadly conduct charge.

According to the Waskom police department, law enforcements responded to reports of shots being fired around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, at the Grab and Go Exxon on 510 Spur 156.

Upon arrival and investigation, authorities arrested Michael Wilson, 53, of Waskom, for discharging a firearm in the direction of a vehicle.

Authorities discovered that the shots were fired after a verbal dispute between Wilson and three other individuals in a gray 4 door vehicle.

During the dispute, Wilson fired at the vehicle as it fled, but as the vehicle entered the westbound ramp onto I-20, its passengers fired back four rounds.

The identity of the passengers in the vehicle are unknown at this time and an investigation is underway.

