Four men charged with aggravated robbery after stealing man's clothes, making him eat grass

Four men are arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly robbing a man and taking his clothes.More >>
Kilgore police are searching for the suspects involved in separate forgery crimes at Brookshire’s in KilgoreMore >>
Five men were arrested for possession of methamphetamine this week in Henderson County.More >>
The Longview Fire Department is responding to a reported structure fire in a residential neighborhood.More >>
Union Hill baseball left for the state tournament on Wednesday, but two other East Texas teams took the field in Round Rock. From Class 3A Central Heights, who has been ranked number one a majority of the season, took on Whitesboro in the semifinals.More >>
