Four men charged with aggravated robbery after stealing man's clothes, making him eat grass

Four men are arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after allegedly robbing a man and taking his clothes.

On May 19, Officers were called to the scene of the Treehouse Apartments, located at 600 W. Avalon Avenue in Longview, after hearing reports of gunshots fired.

Longview Police received a phone call that a black male was observed running north bound on S. High Street, without any clothes on. The man running down the street was later identified as B. Brown.

Brown told officers that he had gone to the Treehouse Apartments with friends and was approached by five black males, armed with handguns. He stated that the men demanded he give them everything, including his clothing. Brown also says he tried to run but tripped and was pistol whipped. He was forced to hand over his phone and his clothes and then was told to eat grass. Brown said the men then told him to leave and he took off running to his father's house where he called police.

On May 22, another man was brought in to the police station in reference to an unrelated aggravated robbery. During the interview, he told officials that he knew about the robbery at Treehouse Apartments.

The man told authorities that Edrick Meridy, 17, Kaleb Bush, 18, Devonte Smith, 19, and Datreveon Williams, 20, all of Longview, were the men involved.

Brown was later questioned by authorities on May 30 and confirmed the identity of the suspects. The four men involved have now been charged with aggravated robbery.

Meridy, Bush, and Smith are all in the Gregg County Jail on $500,000 bond a piece.

Williams is in the Gregg County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

