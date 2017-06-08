Kilgore PD searching for forgery suspects

Kilgore police are searching for the suspects involved in separate forgery crimes at Brookshire’s in Kilgore.

According to Kilgore police’s Facebook post, the incidents took place on May 18 and May 19. They believe that the two suspects are working together, and have also passed forged checks in Tyler and Chandler.

Anyone who is able to identify either of the suspects is urged to contact Detective Kay Lynn Newbill at 903-218-6907 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236- STOP and refer to incident #1706-0244.

