Five men arrested for possession of meth in Henderson County

Five men were arrested for possession of methamphetamine this week in Henderson County.

Clifford Miller, 55, was arrested at a residence outside of Athens on Hwy 175 West, with a substantial amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana.

On Wednesday morning, Russell Allen Stogner, 27, and Lonnie Lee Fender, 32, were stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of FM 1615 and CR 4511 in Athens, around 1:30 a.m.

The vehicle was searched during the stop and both men were found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Both men were charged for possession. Stogner was also charged with driving without a valid driver's license.

Henderson County deputies also located fugitive, Phillip Maddox, at a storage complex in Malakoff.

Maddox was arrested for the outstanding warrant for felony theft and felon in possession of a firearm.

Deric Young was with Maddox and was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Young was also wanted on outstanding warrants out of Seven Points.

Jeffrey Ryan Anding, 29, was arrested early Thursday, during a traffic stop.

A Narcotics Investigator was patrolling FM 1615 and CR 45228 and pulled Anding over. Anding was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the four separate cases are unrelated but the goal remains the same.

"“From the commanders to the investigators to the deputies on patrol day and night, we are cracking down on both dealers and users of this poison,” said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse “Henderson County is becoming known as the place where drugs are very unwelcomed.”

