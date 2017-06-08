Thursday's Weather: Sunny & warm. Highs in the mid-80s with ligh - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Thursday's Weather: Sunny & warm. Highs in the mid-80s with light winds

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Clear skies overnight helped lows drop into the mid-60s. The mild morning will quickly turn into a very warm afternoon. The sunny trend continues in East Texas today. With the help of all of this extra sunshine, afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s. Winds will be light and out of the east.

The region will have mostly sunny skies to close out the work week. The wind direction will shift to a southerly flow, helping to bring in warmer air into the area. Highs are on the rise as we head into the new work week. This weekend, some folks will have highs near 90 degrees. The beginning of the next work week will bring highs in the low 90s. There is a small rain chance, at 20%, for Monday and Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. Most will stay dry. 

With this long stretch of sunshine, it's important to remember to be safe while enjoying the warm and sunny weather. If you have outdoor tasks, try to avoid those peak daytime heating hours, and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

