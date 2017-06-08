Longview fire investigating Thursday morning structure fire

The Longview Fire Department is currently investigating a morning structure fire.

According to a press release, firefighters responded to the scene of a structure fire in the 200 block of Lomond Avenue before 4:45 a.m., Thursday.

Longview fire department said the structure suffered extensive damage, due to heat, but no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.