Longview emergency crews responding to structure fire

The Longview Fire Department is responding to a reported structure fire in a residential neighborhood.More >>
Union Hill baseball left for the state tournament on Wednesday, but two other East Texas teams took the field in Round Rock. From Class 3A Central Heights, who has been ranked number one a majority of the season, took on Whitesboro in the semifinals.More >>
There was a great scene in Gilmer Wednesday morning as the Union Hill baseball team departed for the state tournament. Final four bound for the second time in program history, the Bulldogs will take on Abbott in the Class 1A semifinals on Friday morning in Round Rock.More >>
At the college level, Oklahoma has been fortunate to have head coach Bob Stoops the past 18 seasons, but "Big Game Bob" won't be on sidelines in 2017. In shocking news, Stoops announced Wednesday that he is retiring.. Numerous East Texans including Adrian Peterson, Trent Williams and Lane Johnson, played for Stoops and helped win 10 Big 12 titles.More >>
An account is set up to help with funeral expenses following the Monday death of 15-year-old Hope Hays.More >>
