Longview emergency crews responding to structure fire - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview emergency crews responding to structure fire

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

The Longview Fire Department is responding to a reported structure fire in a residential neighborhood.

Firefighters were on the on the scene of a structure fire in the 200 block of Lomond Avenue before 4:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the fire department.

Further details on the extent of the fire or its cause were not immediately available.

Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Longview emergency crews responding to structure fire

    Longview emergency crews responding to structure fire

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:04 AM EDT2017-06-08 10:04:12 GMT

    The Longview Fire Department is responding to a reported structure fire in a residential neighborhood.

    More >>

    The Longview Fire Department is responding to a reported structure fire in a residential neighborhood.

    More >>

  • Sports WebXtra: H.S. baseball state tournament results

    Sports WebXtra: H.S. baseball state tournament results

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:03 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:03:16 GMT
    Central Heights won its state semifinal game on Wednesday.Central Heights won its state semifinal game on Wednesday.

    Union Hill baseball left for the state tournament on Wednesday, but two other East Texas teams took the field in Round Rock. From Class 3A Central Heights, who has been ranked number one a majority of the season, took on Whitesboro in the semifinals.

    More >>

    Union Hill baseball left for the state tournament on Wednesday, but two other East Texas teams took the field in Round Rock. From Class 3A Central Heights, who has been ranked number one a majority of the season, took on Whitesboro in the semifinals.

    More >>

  • Sports WebXtra: Union Hill leaves for state tournament

    Sports WebXtra: Union Hill leaves for state tournament

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-06-08 03:52:47 GMT
    Union Hill left for the state tournament on Wednesday.Union Hill left for the state tournament on Wednesday.

    There was a great scene in Gilmer Wednesday morning as the Union Hill baseball team departed for the state tournament. Final four bound for the second time in program history, the Bulldogs will take on Abbott in the Class 1A semifinals on Friday morning in Round Rock.

    More >>

    There was a great scene in Gilmer Wednesday morning as the Union Hill baseball team departed for the state tournament. Final four bound for the second time in program history, the Bulldogs will take on Abbott in the Class 1A semifinals on Friday morning in Round Rock.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly