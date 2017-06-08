Sports WebXtra: H.S. baseball state tournament results

Union Hill baseball left for the state tournament on Wednesday, but two other East Texas teams took the field in Round Rock.

From Class 3A Central Heights, who has been ranked number one a majority of the season, took on Whitesboro in the semifinals. Starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez was dominant for the Blue Devils. The Texas A&M commit thew a complete game shutout, while striking out 14 batters.



Central Heights got its offense going as well early and often. The Blue Devils scored two runs in the first inning and ended up winning 7 to 0. They will play for the state title on Thursday.



From Class 2A, Groveton faced Dallardsville Big Sandy. The Indians, who is in the final four for the first time ever, got off to a great start and led 2-0 after three innings. In the fourth however, the Wildcats erupted for five runs and went onto win 7 to 3.



