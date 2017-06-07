Sports WebXtra: Union Hill leaves for state tournament

There was a great scene in Gilmer Wednesday morning as the Union Hill baseball team departed for the state tournament. Final four bound for the second time in program history, the Bulldogs will take on Abbott in the Class 1A semifinals on Friday morning in Round Rock.

Union Hill last made it to state in 2006 and finished as the runner up. Don't let the Bulldogs 9 and 13 record fool you. Head coach Ben Smith and company played mostly 2A programs during the regular season, including in district play.

On its run to state, Union Hill has won each of its playoff series in a decisive game three. A lot of these same boys also helped the football team advance

to the state semifinals earlier this school year, so this squad is battle tested.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.