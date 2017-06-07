Sports WebXtra: East Texan reacts to Bob Stoops retiring

After just one season as the head football coach at Frankston, Jonny Louvier is leaving to be an assistant at Tyler Lee under new head coach Kurt Traylor.More >>
If Dez Bryant keep its up, the Lufkin native will go down as one of the best to ever wear the star. Speaking of, former Cowboy greats and Super Bowl champions Kenny Gant and Billy Joe DuPree were in East Texas Tuesday to support a good cause. Over 190 women and men came out to participate in the 17th annual Veterans Memorial Golf Tournament at Holly Lake Ranch.More >>
