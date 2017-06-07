Sports WebXtra: East Texan reacts to Bob Stoops retiring

At the college level, Oklahoma has been fortunate to have head coach Bob Stoops the past 18 seasons, but "Big Game Bob" won't be on sidelines in 2017. In shocking news, Stoops announced Wednesday that he is retiring..

Numerous East Texans including Adrian Peterson, Trent Williams and Lane Johnson, played for Stoops and helped win 10 Big 12 titles.

Below is part of a statement from Wednesday by Williams.

The Longview product said quote, "There are not enough words to describe what he meant to me, my family, and my career. He treated me like a man, which made me respond to it like a man. He gave me that hunger and what it takes to be a great player. All of the great players that you saw coming out during his era, coach Stoops had his fingerprint on all of them."



