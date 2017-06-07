Family friend: Longview teen killed in wreck was 'beautiful spirit'

One Longview teen is dead after a Monday morning crash on County Road 424, one mile west of Henderson.

Sgt. Jean Dark with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the accident that killed Hope Hays and sent Hays’ mother, Kay, to a Tyler area hospital in critical condition.

“If you knew Hope, you know she was an angel,” writes Jami Arnold in a gofundme post to help with funeral expenses, “a beautiful spirit.”

