Jacksonville Police state challenges, positives of state-wide texting ban

The city of Jacksonville is one of several that already have a ban on texting and driving and now their police department is offering their input.

They’re speaking to us because as of September 1st, there will be no more texting and driving in Texas after Governor Gregg Abbott signed a bill into law this week that would create a statewide ban.

Jacksonville Police told us about what the statewide ban could accomplish, but also the challenges that it faces.

For Officer Jason Price, his job also includes searching for texters

"Fortunately for us, we've had a little time to practice on it because we've had the city ordinance," says Price.

Practice or not, officer price says he's still having trouble on a current search for those who are texting. As we drive around town we press on. He comments that he’s looking for drivers who are stopped.

Price is searching for the obvious typing of drivers, but still no luck and if police do make a stop price says, “the officers cannot take the phone or otherwise inspect it."

It’s a citation he admits is tough to prove.



However, Price says there are some positives under the new law.



"Drivers under 18, prohibits them from using mobile communications devices."

It’s a state-wide hope for him to cut down on wrecks and increase awareness, like it has for his city.



"It was real good to get it into people's minds," says Price.



Eventually we find a driver who had pulled over and was texting, for Price, it was a positive moment.



Despite the challenges, it's an example of what the law is hoping to enforce.



"If it does that one thing, if it puts that idea in the younger driver's minds and leaves it in there than it's done its purpose," says Price.

The City of Jacksonville says they have given out several texting and driving citations since 2016.

As for the statewide texting and driving ban, the fine won't exceed 99 dollars, unless you are a repeat offender, where that maximum could go up to 200 dollars. The law is set to go into effect September 1st.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.