Jacksonville police share positives, challenges of statewide texting ban

The City of Longview is set to repair a problem that affected the city's storm sirens as soon as the equipment is available.More >>
The City of Longview is set to repair a problem that affected the city's storm sirens as soon as the equipment is available.More >>
The city of Jacksonville is one of several that already have a ban on texting and driving and now their police department is offering their input.More >>
The city of Jacksonville is one of several that already have a ban on texting and driving and now their police department is offering their input.More >>
There was quite a buzz around Pine Tree Junior High School in Longview today. That’s because the East Texas Literacy Council was holding their annual spelling bee,More >>
There was quite a buzz around Pine Tree Junior High School in Longview today. That’s because the East Texas Literacy Council was holding their annual spelling bee,More >>
Nearly two weeks after storms ripped through one East Texas city, sanitation workers are still trying to clean up the mess.More >>
Nearly two weeks after storms ripped through one East Texas city, sanitation workers are still trying to clean up the mess.More >>
Smith County Sheriff's Office: A Smith County man has been arrested and charged with Indecency with a child.More >>
Smith County Sheriff's Office: A Smith County man has been arrested and charged with Indecency with a child.More >>