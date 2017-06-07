Longview to replace electronic equipment after 12 of 20 sirens malfunctioned

The City of Longview is set to repair a problem that affected the city's storm sirens as soon as the equipment is available.

According to a public release on the City of Longview’s website, they conducted the monthly emergency siren test on Wednesday, June 7. During the test, it was confirmed that only eight of the twenty sirens worked properly.

City officials believe that the electronic equipment, that relays the signal to the sirens, was initially damaged during the storms of May 28.

The change in a number of sirens damaged comes few days after they were tested May 31. During that test, it was discovered that only three of the twenty sirens did not function properly and were scheduled for maintenance.

Fire Chief J.P. Steelman now says they are working on getting the siren system repaired and are encouraging everyone to sign up for CodeRed, rather than relying on the sirens as the only source of warning.





