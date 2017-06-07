Longview crews continue cleanup two weeks after tornado

Nearly two weeks after storms ripped through one East Texas city, sanitation workers are still trying to clean up the mess.

Storms crashed through Longview two Sundays ago, leaving behind a long trail of trees and branches brought down on homes and roadways.

But it’s a cleanup effort on a scale that the city had never prepared for, with numerous neighborhoods still waiting to have the debris picked up.

There is a small mountain of trees and limbs at Longview's compost site that the city has collected in just the last 8 days.

"This is the biggest we've seen for the compost site by far," said Longview Sanitation Manager David Simmons. "In the past 8 days, we've had over 1,200 work requests sent in for us to pick up. Our first priority was to get trees out of the streets,"

Ten days after the storm, trees and branches and cut wood are still stacked up in front yards and sidewalks.

So far, more than 7,000 cubic yards of material has been collected. Over 2,327 tons of lumber.



"You could fit ten statues of liberties over here in this pile and it would be about the same weight," Simmons says.

City trucks are in and out as quickly as possible, trying to keep up with calls for debris collection.

"City crews have been working non-stop trying to get everything cleaned up and now it's a matter of collecting all debris from customers," says Longview Public Information Officer Shawn Hara. "But we're talking about a lot of volume. So we just ask people to be patient with them."

With limited vehicles, the city is pooling resources from all departments to keep the collection going every day.

"We've got crews working all the time, sanitation trucks all last weekend and they'll work this weekend," says Simmons.

The massive effort could take as much as a month to finish.

"They're going to do as much as they can as quick as they can," Hara says.

City officials say that the public can help by bringing in and debris that they can on their own.

Sanitation workers say it will take six months to reduce the volume of wood collected down to mulch.

