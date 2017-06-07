Longview crews continue cleanup two weeks after tornado

Nearly two weeks after storms ripped through one East Texas city, sanitation workers are still trying to clean up the mess.More >>
Nearly two weeks after storms ripped through one East Texas city, sanitation workers are still trying to clean up the mess.More >>
The City of Longview is set to replace the affected sirens as soon as the equipment is availableMore >>
The City of Longview is set to replace the affected sirens as soon as the equipment is availableMore >>
Smith County Sheriff's Office: A Smith County man has been arrested and charged with Indecency with a child.More >>
Smith County Sheriff's Office: A Smith County man has been arrested and charged with Indecency with a child.More >>
A Tyler man who served 20 years on death row has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Smith County and Tyler officials and law enforcement officers whose “false and fraudulent police reports and related memoranda” he claims wrongfully put him there. Kerry Max Cook was arrested and convicted in 1977 for the murder of Linda Jo Edwards of Tyler. He was released from prison in 1997 after pleading no contest and received a reduced sentence of time served. Cook’s capital ...More >>
A Tyler man who served 20 years on death row has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Smith County and Tyler officials and law enforcement officers whose “false and fraudulent police reports and related memoranda” he claims wrongfully put him there. Kerry Max Cook was arrested and convicted in 1977 for the murder of Linda Jo Edwards of Tyler. He was released from prison in 1997 after pleading no contest and received a reduced sentence of time served. Cook’s capital ...More >>
Burton said three of the most common items they see dumped in the summer months are tires, garbage bags and mattresses.More >>
Burton said three of the most common items they see dumped in the summer months are tires, garbage bags and mattresses.More >>